Miira Chandelier by Nuura - Color: Clear - Finish: Glossy - (3031007)

The Miira Chandelier from Nuura presents ones room with a clean yet stylish visual informed by a classic Nordic aesthetic. Miira is a Sofie Refer design, a Danish creator championing the balance of simplicity and grandeur in each of her pieces. Refers work gives off a timeless quality as it is defined by pure shapes that are easy to follow. Hanging with a fine cord, a slender metal rod drops down in an eye-catching finish. The sleek surface of the metal helps visually frame the brilliant glass globes. Branching out in artful composition, the blown glass shades offer everyone at the table a clear view of the seductive surfaces. Fitted with bright lamps, the shades swell up with a rich, warm light. The group of globes produces an aura of rich illumination. Established in 2017, Nuura is a Danish lighting brand inspired by Nordic night lights. Founded by head designer Sofie Refer, Nuura combines soft organic shapes, sleek Scandinavian design and quality materials to create a sense of beauty and well-being in homes and businesses. Shape: Sphere. Color: Clear. Finish: Brass