From everly quinn
Mihika 72" Velvet Square Arm Sofa
Advertisement
Give your living space a makeover! This sofa by Everly Quinn is the perfect addition to any living space looking to add a bit of a modern contemporary flair. This modern style sofa is upholstered with high quality fabric and crafted with solid kiln-dried birch wood to provide exceptional support and stability. Beautifully designed with a tight back and tapered wood legs, the Mihika sofa brings class and lounging comfort to any room in the home or office! Fabric: Evergreen Velvet