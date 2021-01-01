Peugeot Mignonnette Silver-Plated Pepper Mill, 10cm/4-Inch (816-1)

Advertisement
Made in France; Silver plate 10cm/4"; Iconic shape - reproduction of the Z model mill Pepper mill has a 2 Stage grinding mechanism made of case-hardened steel specially treated to keep the teeth razor sharp and protect from corrosion Classic grind adjustment: turn the top knob tighter (clockwise) for finer grinds; looser (counter-clockwise) for coarser grind Use & Care: Hold the body of the mill with one hand and turn the head clockwise with the other hand; To clean, use a dry soft cloth, Weight: 0.5 Pounds, Manufacturer: PSP USA, LLC Peugeot