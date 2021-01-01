Migipaws Whack-A-Mole Cat toys, Automatic Feather Like A Mice Pop out Hide in 7 Holes at 4 Sides, Mental Physical Puzzle Exercise For Cats Kittens.

Whack-a-mole game addict-Brightly colorful feather automatic randomly pop out or hide in 7 holes from top or side of cat toy. Stir cat's hunting instincts to catching, batting, swatting, and pouncing feather Whack-A-Mole day and day. Smart interactive-No more trouble you manual switch toy on-off again and again. cats make great joy by themselves even no one at home. Distance Sensor detecting Cat approach 5 inches, Feather automatic start Hide and seek, auto off. extremely lower motor noise. Multiple joy with upgrade feather-Upgrade rainbow feather 3 times more durability under cat's sharp claws. 4pcs upgrade durable rainbow feathers as refills. Rechargeable battery-Upgrade to rechargeable battery inside. 90 minutes charging with 5V1A, full charged toy could works about 7 days if cat play with toy 30 minutes per day. No need pay extra money to buy batteries.