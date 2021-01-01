From general
Mightyskins Skin Compatible With Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 (2017) 9.7' Sticker Wrap Cover Sticker Skins Butterfly Garden
Advertisement
Proudly Made In The Usa: We Use Only 3M Automotive-Grade Vinyl, The Industrys Most Trusted Brand, Mighty Skins Are Produced In Our State-Of-The-Art Facility In West Palm Beach, Florida. This Is Not A Hard. It Is A Vinyl Skin/Decal Sticker And Is Not Made Of Rubber, Silicone, Gel Or Plastic. Protect Your Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 (2017) 9. 7' Sticker From Dings And Scratches Removable, No Sticky Mess!