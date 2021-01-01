Mifley 60" Swing Arm Floor Lamp

Features:Material: MetalProduct Type: Swing ArmDry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DryWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Number of Lights: 1Dimmable: NoMaximum Wattage (per bulb): 100Integrated LED: NoIntegrated LED Wattage: Integrated LED Brightness (Lumens): Integrated LED Color Temperature: Integrated LED Color Rendering Index (CRI): Integrated LED Rated Lifespan: Range of Fixture - Maximum LED: Range of Fixture - Minimum LED: What is Integrated LED: Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs Included: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Bulb Type: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Edison Bulb: Wattage: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Rated Bulb Life: Bulb Not Included But Required: YesRecommended Bulb Shape: Recommended Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Base: E26/Medium (Standard)Fixture Material: MetalMaterial Details: Wood Type: Base Finish: BrownPlug-In: YesPlug Type: Adapter Type: Switch Included: YesSwitch Type: 3-WayCountry of Origin: ChinaShade Included: YesShade Material: Shade Material Details: Shade Shape: BellShade Color: Faux LeatherCrystal Component: NoReal Crystal: Crystal Color: Crystal Type: Built-in USB Port: NoBuilt-in Outlet: NoFire Resistant: NoRange of Fixture - Maximum: ARange of Fixture - Minimum: ASet Type: SinglePurposeful Distressing Type: Natural Variation Type: Smart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: Batteries Included: NoBattery Composition: Lead Acid Battery Composition: WITB Bulb Included: NoSpefications:BS 476 Compliant: CE Certified: CALGreen Compliant: TAA Compliant: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): ADA Compliant: ETL Listed: YesDark Sky Compliant: cETL Listed: YesISO 14000 Certified: FSC Certified: ISO 14001 Certified: UL Listed: YesISO 9000 Certified: What is UL Listed: The Underwriters Laboratories (UL) is an independent product safety certification organization that provides products with dry, damp, or wet location ratings.ISO 9001 Certified: cUL Listed: YesFIRA Certified: MET Listed: YesRoHS Compliant: TÜV Rheinland Certified: CSA Listed for USA: YesCSA Listed for Canada: YesTitle 20 - California Code of Regulations: YesWEEE Recycling Required: YesUL 2108 Listed: Title 24 Compliant: Energy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: PEFC Certified: CPSIA Compliant: Fire Rated: UN 38.3 Testing Requirements: Battery Weight/Size: Batteries Contained in Equipment: Number of Cells/Batteries: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: ITTO Compliant: Reclaimed Wood: SFI Certified: Nevada R100-19 GSL Compliant: Nevada R100-19 GSL Compliant: YesWashington 19.260 GSL Compliant: Washington 19.260 GSL Compliant: YesCSA Certified: YesDimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 60Overall Width - Side to Side: 14Overall Depth - Front to Back: 14Shade: YesShade Height - Top to Bottom: 8.5Shade Width - Side to Side: 11Shade Depth - Front to Back: 11Base Height - Top to Bottom: Base Width - Side to Side: Base Depth - Front to Back: Overall Weight: 12Height Adjustable: NoMax Height: Adjustable Extension: NoMax Extension Length: Cord: YesCord Length: 10Assembly:Adult Assembly Required: YesWarranty:Product Warranty: NoWarranty Length: Full or Limited Warranty: