Mielle Rosemary Mint Strengthening Edge Gel - 2oz

Your edges can be delicate. Shape and smooth them how you like while infusing them with strength and important nutrients with Mielle Organics’ Rosemary Mint Strengthening Edge Gel! With biotin and natural ingredients such as coconut and babassu seed oil, this edge gel offers you the hold you need along with the nourishment your hair has been craving. You’ll love how it feels – and the great rosemary mint scent! – and your hair will love you back for using an edge gel with healthy hold in mind. Start styling today, and order your Rosemary Mint Strengthening Edge Gel!