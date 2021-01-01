Targus Midsize Multi-Device Bluetooth® Antimicrobial Keyboard

Connect with ease and start your typing with this just-right keyboard. Merging the convenience of a keypad and a slimline design, the Midsize Multi-Device Bluetooth® Antimicrobial Keyboard was developed for the busy professional to effortlessly slip into the side of your briefcase or backpack. Using a reliable and power saving Bluetooth® 5.1 connection, you can take your wireless workspace on the road.For an added benefit, this keyboard features Targus DefenseGuard™ Antimicrobial Protection, which creates a cleaner surface and works continuously to protect the keyboard by preventing the growth of microorganisms. Unlike topically applied sprays, DefenseGuard™ keyboards are treated with an antimicrobial additive that does not wear off and lasts for the life of the product.