Veradek Midori Trough Planter - Espresso - 39 in.

Features: GARDEN DECOR: Decorate your space or start that herb garden you have always longed for with the Midori Trough Planter; Whether you use it as a patio, entrance or railing accent, this strong and sturdy yet lightweight rectangular garden planter is the perfect fit with its sharp and modern appeal. Sturdy yet lightweight - easy to move. PLASTIC COMPOSITE MATERIAL: This thick wall molded planter pot has a very unique marbled finish that is made from a high grade Polyethylene composite, giving this trough tapered pot its flexible and impact resistant qualities to withstand all seasons. WEATHER RESISTANT: This sleek planter - with a perfect balance of durability and convenience - is designed to withstand any kind of weather, specifically colder climates with its frost resistant qualities, and is specially treated to minimize fading. Treated with UV inhibitors to avoid fading. Crack resistant in Winter. COLORS: Black, Grey, and Espresso Brown Specifications: Single wall molded design, made from high-grade polyethylene composite. Frost resistant for colder climates. Treated with UV inhibitors to avoid fading. Flexible and impact resistant. Sturdy yet lightweight easy to move. Made from all recycled materials. Material: -Plastic. Shape: -Rectangle. Drainage Holes: -Yes. Capacity: -1860 Ounces. DIMENSIONS: 31": These modern pots measure 16 Inches in height, 9 inches in width and 31 Inches in length 39": These modern pots measure 20 Inches in height, 12.50 Inches in width and 39 Inches in length