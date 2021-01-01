From rust-oleum specialty
Rust-Oleum Specialty 10.25 oz. Midnight Black Glitter Spray Paint (6-Pack)
Advertisement
Rust-Oleum Specialty 10.25 oz. Midnight Black Glitter Spray Paint (Case of 6) provides an intense sparkling finish for any interior craft or decorative project. Unique glitter paint can be layered for a deeper effect and enhanced radiant shimmer. Glitter Spray Paint works on a variety of surfaces to add a pop of color for any special event or gathering. Apply over a similar color base coat for maximum sparkle and full coverage.