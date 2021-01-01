From lowe's
Lowe's Midnight 8 x 11 Gray Indoor Geometric Mid-Century Modern Area Rug | MIDMT100400337016
Advertisement
Transform any space with the look of this tribal inspired modern design. Multi toned, for easy decorating, in a pure light gray background with medium and dark gray twisted yarn accents. Constructed of non-shedding, enhanced polypropylene yarn, this ultra-plush shag is easy to care for, yet so resilient it can be used in high traffic areas. This rug is the perfect combination of style, comfort and durability! Lowe's Midnight 8 x 11 Gray Indoor Geometric Mid-Century Modern Area Rug | MIDMT100400337016