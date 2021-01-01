JimsMaison Midi 30 in. W x 19 in. D x 21 in. H Bath Vanity Side in Cement Grey with Black Solid Surface Top

You're looking for a stylish bathroom cabinet that could provide you the ease of use and the quality of life, TONA Edi wall mounted single bathroom vanity with black quartz integrated top and sink is your choice. This modern design of vanity has a high-end black quartz integrated sink. With the patented design of drainage, the cabinet has plenty of storage space for all of your washing items. You will also reveal a lot of amazing details in the design. With our L-shape edge or 45° angle edge, the frame is only half of its actual thickness from the front side, while the cabinet can bear weight over 220 lbs. The world leading edge banding technology makes the edge with a slim and modern look, yet without the compromise of sturdiness.