Kaleen Middleton 9 x 12 Wool Charcoal Floral/Botanical Oriental Area Rug Cotton in Black | MID10-38-912
The Middleton collection is a classic and traditional collection influenced by the duchess herself. Fine elegance for today’s popular, traditional decor and the perfect fit for anyone looking for a great value to fill their decorating needs. Each rug is handmade in India of 100% wool. Kaleen Middleton 9 x 12 Wool Charcoal Floral/Botanical Oriental Area Rug Cotton in Black | MID10-38-912