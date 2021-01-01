Gorgeous accent chair that just invites everyone to come and have a seat. Soft, textured fabric and plush cushioning make it a comfortable place to relax with a good book and a cup of tea. The seamless look and diamond-patterned tufting detail on the back make it a statement piece. It's a winning combination that will work in any room of the house. The matte black solid wood legs are the perfect finishing touch. Worldwide Homefurnishings Midcentury Grey Accent Chair Polyester in Gray | 403-543GY