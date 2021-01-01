Slamp Mida Wall/Ceiling Light - Color: White - Size: 4 light

Dressing spaces up with a glamorous touch, the Mida Wall/Ceiling Light by Slamp is a creation from industrial designer Adriano Rachele. Going against the trend of mass-produced items, this piece brings a sense of poetry to a simple silhouette and showcases the unique, hand-made qualities that give each piece the feel of a single edition. Inspired by the world of haute couture jewels, precious gems and polished cabochon are geometrically scattered across an almost invisible setting. They alternate between colorful gems that are fully handcrafted with materials that have a silky, morphing effect and brushed metalized pieces for a luxurious composition that are sure to make a statement. Shape: Round. Color: White. Finish: White Platinum