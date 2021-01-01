King Mid Weight Premium Down Alternative Hypoallergenic Machine Washable Comforter - Casaluna

End your day with soothing serenity when you sink into the Midweight Down Alternative Comforter from Casaluna™. This hypoallergenic comforter is generously filled with a light, airy down alternative for all the loft and warmth you expect from down without all the allergens. The brushed cotton outer gives this comforter an ultra-soft finish that's perfect for snuggling into, and its box-quilted design helps minimize shifting for even weight and distribution throughout. With more fill and a fluffier silhouette, the ideal-in-every-season weight offers exceptional loft and warmth without overheating. Thoughtfully designed, this comforter promises to turn any your master suite into a comforting oasis in an instant. This is your invitation to create a space that’s just for you. Make room to relax with Casaluna, where calm and comfort are naturally at home. We’re committed to making products better for you, and the world. This product is STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX certified, meaning that everything from the dyes and fabrics to accessories like buttons and zippers are tested and verified as free from harmful levels of more than 300 substances. Pattern: Solid.