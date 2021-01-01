Manor Park Mid Century Walnut Solid Wood Nightstand, Light Oak

Get the retro, boho bedroom of your dreams with the Manor Park Mid Century Modern 1 Drawer Nightstand. The beveled front and angled legs provide a nostalgic aesthetic no matter where it is placed. Store journals, electronic accessories, and other nightly essentials within the single drawer or open cubby for easy access. Place a lamp on the top to brighten up any space. This end table is also a great addition to a boho living room. This contemporary piece is made from solid pine wood responsibly harvested from renewable forests, so you can feel good about your durable, sustainable purchase.