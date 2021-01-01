Bellamy Studios Mid Century Oval Ottoman with Wood Legs - Ash Gray

The clean and simple design of the Bellamy Studios mid-century ottoman makes it an easy addition to any room. The cushioned ottoman is covered with a textured ash gray fabric and paired with angled and tapered wood legs in a mid-tone walnut finish. Use it in your family room to prop up your legs after a long day. Move it for impromptu seating in your living room when guests arrive. Make it a place to hold your favorite book between reads. The versatile oval ottoman blends with a range of home décor styles and is easy to assemble and maintain.