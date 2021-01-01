George Oliver Mid Century Nightstand Sofa End Table Bedroom Side Table With 2 Drawers

Our nightstand is crafted with safe and harmless P2 MDF, which has expected stability and durability. Featuring with 2 drawers and a wide table top, this table can organize various bedside essentials. Metal knobs with antique finish make it easy to open the drawers and also serve the role of adding more mid century flavor. Solid MDF and rubber wood legs ensure a safe use experience as well as a long life span. Thanks to sophisticated craftsmanship, the smooth surface is easy to maintain.This piece of furniture standing beside your sofa, bed in your home and office, is a perfect solution for a small space.