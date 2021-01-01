Mid Century Modern Push Back Fabric Recliner, Traditional Tufted Wingback Recliner Chair, Arm Chair For Living Room, Reading Room, Bedroom, Beige

With tufted and pleated upholstery, playful support legs, and wingback design, this modern accent chair provides you with exquisite visual effects and is an ideal choice for your home.This recliner is a push-back recliner that allows you to lie down and relax after a long day. Simply lean back to tilt the chair and the footstool will pop out to provide a comfortable position for your feet. Just press the footstool down with your feet and the chair will restore its original shape.The seat cushion and backrest of this armchair are made of high-density sponge, which can provide you with maximum comfort. The comfy chair wrapped in soft linen fabric and filled with sponge has enough width and depth to provide you with hours of comfortable rest.With solid wood frame and birch wood legs, the recliner chair is strong enough to hold 250 pounds (static load capacity). The fabric of the cushion is not easy to pill and can be used for a long time.With all needed instruction and hardware, our living room chair is easy to complete the installation, helping you save much time and energy. Any question please contact us.