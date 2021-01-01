Mid-Century - Modern Nolita Inch 2-Piece Accent Tables In

2 Pieces Set. Includes Rectangular Coffee and Accent Table for Living Room, Bedroom and Dining Room use. High End Table Measures: 14.96 in. Length, 16.93 in. Height, 14.17 in. Depth. Coffee Table Measures: 21.06 in. Length, 12.2 in. Height, 14.17 in. Depth. Each Unit includes 1 Open Cubby Space for Magazine and Newspaper Storage. Made of High Quality MDP. Features Hollow Triangle Splayed Wire Metal Legs for Fashion and Durability.Home Assembly Required. All Hardware Included. .Complete your space with the Nolita coffee and side table and set the stage for your living room decor. Ample styling space and open lower storage make it easy to tuck away magazines, books, and display favorite family photo albums, and other essentials in a unique way. Slip a rug underneath to create a cozy and comfortable atmosphere. Sophisticated, simple, and streamlined, this Mid-Century style piece instantly transforms your living area and centers the room, drawing friends in to gather in your home.