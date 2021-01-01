From manor park

Manor Park Mid Century modern Louvered Door Bar Cabinet, Dark Teal

$254.89
In stock
Buy at walmartusa

Description

Cocktails after work will showcase your great skill and fun personality with this midcentury modern bar cabinet by Manor Park. The louvered door conveniently hides the finger pull for a sleek, finished look. Three stemware racks within the cabinet and the open storage, reversible bottle shelves create the perfect place for your hosting essentials. Flip the shelves to create a flat surface to display travel souvenirs or family photos. The solid rubber wood base and warp-resistant MDF body create a lasting piece you can enjoy in your home for years.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com