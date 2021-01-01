Mid-Century Fancy Leather Sofa Geometric Semi-Sheer Thermal Rod Pocket Single Curtain Panel

Bring a breath of fresh air to your windows and spruce up any space in your home with this curtain. This beautiful curtain is handmade on demand just for you.The fabric is composed of 270 gsm polyester faux linen fabric, making this Architecture curtain completely machine-washable for easy care. The design is printed using the highest quality eco-friendly fade resistant ink and the delicate stitching entirely hand-sewn by one of our expert seamstresses. These are decorative and not blackout curtains. They have a 50% light filtration rate which will darken the room when closed, but not completely block out the light. Size per Panel: 52"W x 90"L