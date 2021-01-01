Mid Century Dining Chair Teal - Project 62

Bring a mod twist to your dining room with the Holmdel Dining Chair from Project 62?. Made from solid wood so that it's sturdy and durable, this mid-century modern dining chair features an easy armless design that works great at the dining table. The foam-filled seat provides extra comfort so your family and guests stay comfortable through dessert. 1962 was a big year. Modernist design hit its peak and moved into homes across the country. And in Minnesota, Target was born - with the revolutionary idea to celebrate design for all. Project 62 embodies this legacy with a collection of modern pieces made for everyday living. Overall Width: 19. 5 inches Overall Height: 33.25 inches Overall Depth (at floor): 23 inches Seat depth: 17 inches Seat height: 19.25 inches Distance from floor to under seat: 14.75 inches Color: Teal.