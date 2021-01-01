WAMPAT Mid Century 55 in. White and Oak TV Stand with 4-Drawers Fits TV's up to 60 in. with Cable Management

Kick up your feet, relax on the sofa and binge-watch your favorite films and TV episodes in front of this 55-inch TV Stand. Crafted of high-grade MDF and durable laminate, this TV Console includes 4 storages providing ample, open shelving to house all of your media components and keep messy cable and wire concealed through openings on the back panel. So whether your home is traditional, rustic or the perfect modern farmhouse, our 55-inch console will be the perfect addition to your great room and will accommodate most flat panel TVs up to 60 inches. Color: White.