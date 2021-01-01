23" Mid Century 5 Light Chandelier Antique Brass - Varaluz

Here's a collection inspired by an iconic era. True to that time, yet authentic to its own spirit, the aesthetic is made complete with clear glass globes perched on steel arms. We've plated the recycled steel with the look of antique brass. And you'll find that each glass globe is easy to remove and reattach. After all, being effortless is the key to being stylish. You're moving up in the world, and it's time that your home décor moved up with you. Rogue Décor Company was born of the idea that it shouldn't be hard to create a cohesive, stylish home. Straight from the mind of designer Ron Henderson, the designer behind Varaluz and Varaluz Casa, Rogue offers complementary lighting and home décor in today's most popular styles. With Rogue, you can easily dress your space in a coordinated, on-trend way. It's interior design without the cost…or the chase.