Flash Furniture Mid-Back Mahogany Wood Swivel Conference Chair in White Leather, White Leather/Mahogany Frame

This office chair features a beautiful mahogany bentwood frame with glossy white LeatherSoft upholstery. LeatherSoft is leather and polyurethane for added softness and durability. A mid-back office chair offers support to the mid-to-upper back region. The tilt lock mechanism rocks/tilts the chair and locks in an upright position while the tilt tension adjustment knob adjusts the chair's backward tilt resistance. The contoured backrest provides firm back support. Chair easily swivels 360 degrees to get the maximum use of your workspace without strain. The pneumatic adjustment lever will allow you to easily adjust the seat to your desired height. This chair is sure to make an impression and become the focal point in your office or home office. Color: White Leather/Mahogany Frame.