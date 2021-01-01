Flash Furniture Mid Back Office Chair With Mesh Back and Italian Leather Seat, Black

Introduce style and comfort in your workplace with the Flash Furniture Contemporary Task Chair that is available in an attractive black shade. Upholstered with high-quality mesh, this mid-back task chair adds a fresh look to your workspace. Its seat height adjustment mechanism regulates the chair height and provides a balanced support to lower back. You can easily rotate the chair in all directions with its convenient swivel function. Equipped with chair tilt control, this chair allows you to keep your feet on the floor in a reclined position..CA117 fire retardant foam.Ergonomic task chair designed for commercial use.Assembly required.5 star chrome base with dual wheel casters.Polyurethane arms.Black mesh back and leather-upholstered seat for durability and comfort.Warranty: 2 years for parts.Pneumatic seat height adjustment.Tilt tension control and tilt lock feature for easy reclining.Tilt tension, locking tilt control mechanism.Seat size: 19"W x 19 1/2"D, back size: 19"H x 18"W.Sturdy chrome base for stability and strength.Dual wheel casters for easy movement.Black mesh, leather upholstery.Overall Dimensions: 36.5" - 39.75"H x 24.5"W x 22"D.ANSI/BIFMA compliant for safety.Seat Dimensions: 18.5" - 21.75"H x 19"W x 19.5"D; Back Dimensions: 19"H x 18"W.Weight rated up to 250 lbs. based on 8 hours of use.Arm height from seat: 7 1/2".Mid-back design offers support to mid-to-upper back region.Breathable mesh back and padded seat provides comfort when sitting for long periods of time.Fixed armrests for supporting your forearms.Flash Furniture Black mesh computer chair with arm rest and Italian leather upholstered seat provides comfort with durability optimum for residential/office use..Create a sleek, modern look in your office with this Flash Furniture mid-back office chair. Its padded black Italian leather seat and mesh back offer comfortable all-day seating while adding a handsome look to your space. Sturdy casters are supported by the heavy-duty chrome base for increased mobility, so you can move from file cabinets to your desk with ease.