From asus
[Mid 2021] HIDevolution ASUS TUF Gaming F15 TUF506HM 15.6' FHD 144Hz, 2.3 GHz i7-11800H, RTX 3060, 16 GB 3200MHz RAM, 2 TB PCIe SSD
Advertisement
Intel® Core™ 11th Generation Tiger Lake i7-11800H 8 Core - 16 Thread Processor, 2.3 GHz (Max Turbo Frequency 4.6 GHz), 24 MB Smart Cache with NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX™ 3060 w/ 6 GB GDDR6 (Max TGP 95W - Boost Clock 1630MHz) HIDevolution upgrades the 15.6' FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz IPS-Level, 250-nits, 1000:1 Contrast, 45% NTSC, 62.5% sRGB, 47.34% Adobe Display Gaming Laptop by adding Gelid GC Extreme on CPU and GPU for improved performance and optimal system temperature HIDevolution installed PCIe based storage-2 TB M.2 PCIe 3.0 x4 NVMe SSD-ensures that you experience the fastest boot up & load times 16 GB (2 x 8 GB) of fast DDR4 3200MHz system memory-run memory hungry applications and multitask with ease HIDevolution Promise: Authorized ASUS Build to Order Dealer, thorough quality testing, a 1 Year Warranty, and access to our expert support staff. Contact us for more customization options.