Oster Mid-Size 1.1-Cu. Ft. 1000W Push-Button Open Countertop Microwave Oven, OGCMS311BK-10

With 6 Quick Cook touch settings and 1000 watts of power, Oster's countertop microwave oven offers a variety of menu choices to complement your cooking tastes and style..6 Quick Cook settings: potato, popcorn, pizza, beverage, frozen dinner, reheat.Oven Cavity Dimensions: 14.1 D × 13.9 W × 9.4 H inches.1-year limited warranty.Large capacity & high power are ideal for preparing big meals for families on the go.Black.Green LCD menu action screen displays clock, cooking time, power, and indicators.Countertop microwave oven.1000 Watts.11.8 x 21.25 x 16.1 in..10 variable power levels (Power button) and multi-stage cooking (Cook button) for customized recipes.Timer functions independently, even while a cooking program is in process.Includes turntable system (12.4-inch glass plate on roller ring) for uniform cooking results.Programmable child lock prevents unsupervised operation (Reset button).Cook by weight, defrost by weight, and defrost by time (Speed Defrost button).1.1-cu. ft..Oster microwave ovens are the ideal no-hassle kitchen solution for heating, reheating, and defrosting.