Mics 990 Blizzard Condenser Microphone with Blue LED Lights for Podcasting Voice Overs Studio Recordings

ACCURATELY REPRODUCES AUDIO - The Mics 990 Blizzard has a 6-micron gold-sputtered diaphragm tube that captures your vocal low ends, midrange, and silky high ends. REDUCES BACKGROUND NOISE PICKUP - The microphone features a cardioid polar pattern, which cancels out off-axis (sides) audio. You can record your voice or guitar clearer with Mics 990 Blizzard! OFFERS GLOWING BLUE LIGHTS - When you use the Mics 990, the two built-in blue LED bulbs in the mic grille glow automatically. WORKS WITH VARIOUS APPLICATIONS - You can use this microphone for voice overs, podcasting, gaming, studio recording of vocals and instruments. Its wide 30 Hz to 20 kHz frequency response is suitable for both male or female vocalists. REQUIRES +48V PHANTOM POWER - The Mics 990 Blizzard is powered by +48V phantom power. It is compatible with audio interfaces with mic preamps such as PreSonus AudioBox 96.