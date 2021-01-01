From love life
Microwave, Small, 0.7 Cu. Ft, 700W
Advertisement
Now it’s easier to defrost vegetables, make popcorn, cook potatoes, and reheat rice. With an Echo device (not included), quick-cook voice presets and a simplified keypad let you just ask Alexa to start microwaving. Compact size saves counter space, plus 10 power levels, a kitchen timer, a child lock, and a turntable. The product is always getting smarter and adding new presets.External dimensions (Width x Height x Depth): 17.3 in. x 10.1 in. x 14.1 in. ; internal dimensions (10 7/8 in. x 6 7/8 in. x 10” in.); Turntable (Diameter): 10 in. ; Maximum Popcorn bag size: 3 oz