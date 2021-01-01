Easily Package Your Meals On The Go Using Microwavable Take-Out Containers. Designed To Offer An Economical To-Go Solution, These Boxes Feature A Classic Lightweight And Stackable One Piece Design With Smooth Inner Lining. These Take-Out Boxes Are Great For Restaurants, Bakeries, And More.econo Chinese Take-Out Boxes Can Withstand The Heat Of A Standard Microwave. They Are Made Of 100% Paper, Are One Time Use, And Recyclable.note: Length Is The Widest Dimension Of The Opening Into The Box. Width Is The Smallest Dimension Of The Opening Into The Box. Depth Is The Distance Into The Box From The Opening To The Bottom Of The Box. - 1 Quart (32 Oz) Microwavable Take Out Box - Quantity: 400 by Paper Mart. Found at www.papermart.com.