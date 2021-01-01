From testajst

MicroUSB Push On Off Power Switch Cable for Raspberry Pi Female to Male

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Best Quality Guranteed. MicroUSB Female to Male Push Power Switch for Raspberry Pi 3 / 2 / B+ / A+ / 0 Designed by One Push On/Off Power with Dramatically Reduces Wear and Tear on Sensitive MicroUSB Connectors Dual Insulated 18 AWG Oxygen Free Copper Cable, 65% Lower Resistance and 100% Higher Current vs 22AWG Smallest Voltage/Current Drop, Use Power Suppy Capable of 4.95V at the Amperage Desired, MicroUSB Power Adapter B01F1LVZ0G is Certified with this Switch for use with Single Board Computers Status LED Models: B01LY18SBS B01LY18WCP, USB to MicroUSB with Status LED Models: B01LWQDENY B01LZNL45K

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com