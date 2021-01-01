Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Accessories, Surface Pro 7 Docking Station USB 3.0 x 2 - USB Type C x 2( One Support 60W PD Charging, ) - 4K HDMI.

Compatible with Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Accessories Bundle. Before choose this surface pro 7 adapter, please consider removing case or cover if you could not insert it to your Surface. Note: This is NOT for Microsoft Surface Laptop, Microsoft Surface Book, Microsoft Surface Go. 4K HDMISurface pro 7 HDMI adapter Turn your accessories for microsoft surface pro 7 into a workstation, with this portable docking station with HDMI. Support a UHD 4K HDMI Monitor. Connect your Microsoft Surface Pro 7 to a 4K 30Hz monitor, using this Surface Pro 7 HDMI adapter to create a dual-display workstation. Get more work done with an additional display, allowing you to multitask more efficiently or connect your laptop to an HDMI TV for presentations in a boardroom. USB & USB-C ports One microsoft surface pro 7 type cover support up 5Gbps data transfer speed, another USB C port even more support a max 60W Power Delivery. Create a workstation with this portable Surface Pro 7 docking station no matter wh