From tangle creations
Microsoft Surface GO Compatible Docking Station USB C Dock 4in1 Expansion Hub HDMI 4K Gigabit Ethernet 2X USBA 30 Compatible with Original.
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Unleash Your Surface - Microsoft Surface GO USB C Hubs increase your productivity with 4K HDMI video output, 1000 Mbps Ethernet and 2 x 5Gbps USB-A 3.0 ports, all packed in a sleek aluminum chassis. 4K Video & LANSupports video resolution 1080P @60Hz & up to 4K @30Hz (backward compatible). Connect quickly with a Gigabit Ethernet LAN port, backwards compatible with 10/100 Mbps LAN. USB 3.0USB 3.0 data transfer speeds up to 5GbpsFast enough to transfer an HD movie in seconds. Compatibility*Only compatible with Microsoft Surface Go. CaresBacked by a Limited 1-Year Warranty and complimentary premium online support. Please see notes in description.