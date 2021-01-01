From fekkai
Microphones lifter CL1 Microphone Activator Preamplifier and a LyxPro Balanced XLR Male Female Cable
Advertisement
Easy to use self contained design requires only phantom power Recommended for use with all passive dynamic microphones Compatible with tube, battery, or power supply driven microphones Rugged, road ready and portable, for studio, stage and broadcasting LyxPro LCS Premium Series Cables Are Ideal for a Wide Variety of Applications Including Professional Recording Studios, Live Performance, Schools, Churches, Bands and Any Other Professional Audio Setups.