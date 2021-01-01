MicrophoneFifine Handheld Dynamic Microphone mic System for Karaoke Nights and House Parties to Have Fun Over The MixerPA SystemSpeakersK025

The Freedom to Roam Anywhere-microphones will give you the mobility and freedom of movement when to do energetic and active performances. Great for smaller live performances on stage, weddings, professional engagements or religious events Clear Communication is Always Ensured-UHF capability provides a stronger clearer signal and better sound quality, reducing the possibility of interference and dropouts. Work in the range of over 80 feet, you have total freedom when you're singing on stage, taking assembly at school, using them for houses of worship or presentation halls. Convenient and Easy to Use-Plug and play.20 selectable frequencies for interference-free performance. Low-battery warning indicators on receiver and microphone, enables constant monitoring of system operation. Comfortable and easy to hold microphone, great for karaoke nights and smaller house parties to have some fun over the speakers. Dynamic Microphone with Cardioi