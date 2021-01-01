Microphone with Echo Treble BassBluetooth 160 ft Range UHF Metal Dual Handheld Dynamic Mic System 1814Output for Singing Church Karaoke Dj Wedding.

[Professional UHF Karaoke Microphone System]: The microphone connection distance is about 160feet (50M). Bluetooth 4.2 connection distance is 10M. Signal stabilityNo delayAnti-howling Anti-jamming Constant frequency Clearer sound quality. Not supported TV and Bluetooth speakers. But If you want to perform TV karaoke, you need to buy: Digital SPDIF Optical to RCA Converter, Otherwise, you cannot connect to the TV. The Bluetooth cannot actively connect to other Bluetooth devices. [Easy to Use]: Plug and play, no extra seting. The Microphone Receiver has a UL-certified plug, has 3w power, very safe, Or use power Bank (5V-1A) supply Power. Each microphone ues 2 AA batteries (not included), Please using alkaline AA batteries for longer karaoke time. Bluetooth mode is passively accepted and cannot actively connect to other Bluetooth devices. The channel is locked, Not use more than two microphone systems in the same room, it will cause interference.