Microphone Deadcat Windscreen Outdoor Wind Shield Mic Windshield Muff Fur Custom Fit for Rode VideoMicro and VideoMic Me MeL

Professional Windscreen - Deadcat Windscreen specially is a furry wind cover designed for Rode VideoMicro and Rode VideoMic Me, also fits for Rode Videodisc Me-L Microphone as Mic Pop Filter. Perfect Improve - Rode VideoMicro Deadcat windshield reduces Wind Noise while in outdoor improve the audio quality of noise cancellation. Perfect Protection - Deluxe furry windshield keeps Rode VideoMicro VideoMic safe from harmful, dust and moisture. High Quality - Made from advanced, durable and synthetic fur wind shield with foam inner cell. Designed for use in outdoor scenarios where wind and environmental noise can inhibit recordings. Suitable for filming in outdoor and adverse weather conditions and providing a more natural sound when recording indoors.