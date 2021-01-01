MicroMobile 15W GMRS TwoWay Radio with Integrated Control Microphone

2-WAY RADIO - This 2-Way Radio features 15 High Power GMRS channels with 8 repeater channels. 50-MILE RANGE - Full 15W Radio with an external magnetic mount antenna for extended range. 142 CTCSS/DCS PRIVACY CODES - The privacy codes give you up to 3,124 channel options to block other conversations. NOAA WEATHER SCAN + ALERT - NOAA Weather Scan will automatically scan through 10 available weather (WX) band channels and locks onto the strongest weather channel to alert you of severe weather updates. NOAA Weather Alert will sound an alarm indicating that there is a risk of severe weather in your area. INCLUDED IN THE BOX - Radio, Fully Integrated Control Microphone, Mount, Detachable Antenna with Magnetic Mount, Microphone, Microphone Holder, 12V Power Cord with Car Power Adapter, Owner's Manual, and Quick Start Guide.