Relaxzen Standard Microfiber Rocker Heated Massage Recliner with USB, Brown. The 60-701011M Massage Recliner rocks, reclines and massages however you want it to. What's more, it features two USB charging ports. Each 2A port allows you to effectively charge any tablet or smartphone, up to two devices at once. This recliner is ideal for any room where relaxation is the order, like the den, media room or man cave. Even without massage turned on, its foam cushioning is designed for soothing, supportive comfort. Once it's time for a massage, you're in complete control of its 8 powerful massage motors using the easy-reach hand remote with its own built-in side pocket. You can target the legs, thighs, lumbar and full back individually or together. There are also 5 intensity levels and 9 massage modes, with mild lumbar heat you can turn on or off at any time. A 10, 20 or 30-minute auto timer gives you even more control over your massage and your safety. To relax even more, it rocks gently with a handy pullback control (just under the armrest) that lets you effortlessly recline. The upholstery is soft, easy-clean, plush microfiber. And its heavy-duty construction supports up to 300 pounds. When it comes to keeping you relaxed and happy, this massage rocker recliner is unique in its class. All at a price you'll be happy with. Offered by Relaxzen, an early innovator in massage seating and part of the Comfort Products family. With a history dating back to 1919, Comfort Products makes design and innovation affordable.