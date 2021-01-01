Microfiber recliner, Gray color

Curl up in a true classic! Be it the day of the big game or just a mid-day movie marathon, this recliner is always the perfect spot to cozy up. This recliner features stain resistant, durable and double-stitched microfiber which envelops a sturdy hardwood design. Its comfortable seating design is constructed of foam padding over a metal sinuous spring system. The footrest is opened by a pull lever which activates a high-quality reclining mechanism and fully opens to 150 degrees. A wall hugging design only requires 5” of clearance from the top of the chair back to the wall.Some light and easy assembly is required, and the item will ship in one box. The overall assembled dimensions for this item are 38” in Width, 36” in Depth, and 41” in Height. The recommended maximum weight for this item is 275 lbs.