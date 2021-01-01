Microfiber Protective Zippered Sleeve Case for Kobo Auro One Clara HD Aura H20 Glo HD Arc 7 Tablets up to 875 inches Black Gray

The microsuede tablet and laptop sleeve cover is perfect for protecting your device. The neoprene material and bubble padding on the interior protects your devices from scratches, dents, dust, and many more elements that may damage your device. Along with the protection of the exterior of your device, the sleeve is shock absorbent to protect the inside of your device if dropped. The sleeve cover comes with a pocket on the outside secured with a zipper. In this pocket you can store many of your essential belongings such as headphones, chargers, pens, portable drives, and many more. With the zipper securing all your belongings in place, be assured that nothing will fall out or get lost. Dual Zippers on the main compartment of the sleeve allow for easy access to your device. Fashionable, lightweight, and durable. Not only does the sleeve protect your device, it also feels and looks as good as it protects. Interior Dimension