Microfiber Down Blend Comforter (King) White - Blue Ridge Home Fashions

Enjoy the affordable luxury of our natural feather and down fiber blend comforter. We start with a super soft microfiber cover and generously fill it with a proprietary blend of 60percent feather fiber, 25percent down fiber and 15percent feathers. You'll appreciate the 14 inch end to end sewn through boxes that will keep the natural fill from shifitng--no more cold spots. For added durabiltiy we've added a double stitched self piping around the edges. Certified by the American Down and Feather Council so you know you're getting a quality product. Pattern: Solid.