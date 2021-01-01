Microfiber Cleaning Cloths 18 Pack for Cleaning Glasses Eyeglasses Camera Lens iPad Tablets Phones iPhone Android Phones Laptops LCD Screens.

HIGH QUALITY MICROFIBER CLOTHS The pack includes 18 (5.5 x 3 Inches) colorful microfiber cloths. The very fine fibers of the cloth is perfect to pick up grease and dirt. PERFECT for DELICATE SURFACES These soft cloths are a great choice to wipe small electronic screens, glasses, camera lenses, smartphones, tablets, and LCD screens. IDEAL SIZE The cloths are small enough to fit in your purse, small hand carry bag, backpack, camera case, or even pocket. You can keep one with you all the time and keep those eyeglasses and screen of your phones and tablets smudge-free. SCRATCH-FREE CLEANING You can use each cloth to wipe away the dust and dirt without worrying about any damaging marks. RE-USABLE and LONG LASTING These cloths can be used repeatedly. Youll save money and cut down on household waste. You can wash them by hand or machine, but avoid ironing or bleaching.