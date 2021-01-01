From fellowes
Fellowes MicroCut Shredder with Wastebasket Black
The Fellowes Powershred 8MC Micro-Cut Shredder is essential for securely shredding sensitive documents, credit cards and other confidential materials. This child and pet safe shredder features patented Safety Lock, which disables the shredder for added safety protection. The 8MC shreds 8 sheets per pass into 7/64-inch x 25/64-inch cross-cut particles (Security Level P-4). Shreds for up to 5 minutes before a 30 minute cool down period is needed.