From fellowes

Fellowes MicroCut Shredder with Wastebasket Black

$71.99
In stock
Buy at target

Description

The Fellowes Powershred 8MC Micro-Cut Shredder is essential for securely shredding sensitive documents, credit cards and other confidential materials. This child and pet safe shredder features patented Safety Lock, which disables the shredder for added safety protection. The 8MC shreds 8 sheets per pass into 7/64-inch x 25/64-inch cross-cut particles (Security Level P-4). Shreds for up to 5 minutes before a 30 minute cool down period is needed.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com