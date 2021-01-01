Micro USB to USB Micro USB 20 OTG Cable 2 Pack On The Go Adapter Micro USB Male to USB Female for Samsung S7 S6 Edge S4 S3 LG G4 DJI Spark Mavic.

The most practical & necessary on the go micro usb cable: Enabled android or windows micro usb phones or tablets work as PC host by connect female usb connector devices such as keyboard, game controller(PS3, PS4 etc.), usb headphones, flash drives, SD/TF card reader, wireless mice and more. Note: Please make sure your cell phone/tablet can support OTG function before your purchase. Portable and Versatile: Only 4 inch portable OTG cable provides a convenient and simple smart phones or tablets host replacement of PC to view picture, listen to music, data transform from flash drivers, edit files with keyboard or mice Compatible with DJI Spark/ Mavic Remote Controller, most OTG Micro USB connector phones and tablets such as Samsung Galaxy S7/S7 Edge/S6/S6 Edge/S5/S4/S3/Note 4/Note 5/Note 3/Note 2 /Avant, Samsung Tab S2/Tab A 2018 and before/Galaxy Tab E Lite, Google Nexus 6, ASUS Zen 8/VIvotab Note 8, HTC One M9 M8, LG K8/Q6/G4, Moto G6 Play/G5/G4 P