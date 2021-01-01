Micro USB OTG to USB 2.0 Adapter, Portable Memory Card Reader, Micro SD Card Reader with Standard USB Male & Micro USB Male Ports for.

Read almost all memory cards quickly and comfortably. Card compatibility: SD, Micro SD, SDXC, SDHC, Micro SDHC, Micro SDXC (up to 68G). Data transfer speed, up to 480 Mbps with all cards enabled. Light, small, thick, portable, easy to carry and install, no device driver is required. Material: durable ABS and high-quality chips. Product size: 64x18x9mm Product weight: 9g Interface: Micro USB, USB 3.0, Micro SD, SD. Support function: TF/SD card reader, OTG Read the following information: This machine does not support hot swap, please insert SD/TF first and then connect to the laptop/mobile phone. It is not recommended to use this machine with two cards at the same time. It is not compatible with the iPhone and does not come with a memory card. Google Nexus 5/6/7/9/10 uses third-party applications such as 'OTG Nexus USB File Manager, ES File Explorer, Nexus Media Importer'.