Micro USB Cable Fast Android Charging Cord 6FT 3Pack Charging Cable Braided Charger Cord for Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge S6 S5 S2 J7 J7V J5 J3 J3V J2.

Perfect Compatibility: These android phone charger cord for Samsung Galaxy S7/S7 edge/S6/S5/S4/S3/S2/J7V/j3v/J7 J3 Crown/Star/Prime/Sky Pro/Refine/j5/ j4/j2/note 3 4 5, Samsung Tab A 8.0/Tab A 10.1/Tab A 7.0/Tab E 9.6/Tab S2 8.0/Tab S2 9.7/tab 4, LG k50, k40, k30, k20, k20 plus, G4, G3, Stylo 2, 3, Stylus 3, Stylus 2 Plus, Motorola Moto G4, G4 Play, G5, G5 Plus, G3, E4, E5, PS4, Kindle Nokia, LG, Huawei, Sony and more devices with micro usb connectors Fast Charging & Data Sync Micro Charger: Charging Cable Rapid Charging at 2.4A Maximum, Quick connect and High speed Data Transfer speed up to 480Mb/s helps you work efficiently 3Pack 6 Foot Charging Cable Android: This micro charger cord designed in multipack, which meet your daily charging needs. You can use 6ft charging cord at home, at office, at school and in the car More Durable and Flexible Android Charger Cable: The android charging cable covered with premium colorful nylon bra